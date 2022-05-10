CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — There are 1,135,437 registered voters in West Virginia. That is according to WV Secretary of State Mac Warner. All of those people are eligible to cast their ballots in the 2022 Primary Election.

An innovation added in past elections continues to provide voters with the ability to follow the results. It is an online look at the election results.

“We want West Virginia voters, candidates, and the media to know that our Election Night Reporting System is the trusted source for Tuesday’s election results,” said Secretary Warner. “We invite everyone to join us on Tuesday evening to monitor election results coming in from all 55 counties.”

59News provides a link to the website under “Full Election Results” from our primary election page. Additionally, we have staffed the courthouses to get you the most current results as the votes are counted.

Unofficial numbers from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office on Monday, May 9, show 58,684 voted early in person. Early voting ended at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Another 3,897 registered voters cast and returned absentee ballots.

Warner reminds voters to report election violations to his office. Possible fraud and illegal activities can be reported by calling toll-free to the WV Election Fraud Hotline at 877-FRAUD-WV.