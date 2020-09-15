WVSOS – USPS mailer doesn’t cover some WV-specific deadlines

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 13: A postal worker leaves a United State Postal Service facility on August 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. President Donald Trump said today that he opposes additional funding for the Postal Service because the lack of additional funding would make it more difficult to deliver mail-in ballots. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A release from West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is advising residents of the Mountain State about a postcard mailer from the United States Postal Service (USPS). Warner stated the mailer does not provide West Virginia-specific election deadlines.

The postcards are expected to be in people’s mailboxes by Tuesday, Sept. 15. It states voters should plan ahead to get election materials to the post office for an on-time delivery; however, Warner states there is an inaccurate reference to a mailing deadline which could confuse some voters.

For the 2020 General Election in West Virginia, the last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28. The USPS asks voters to mail absentee requests 15 days in advance to ensure delivery to the county clerk. Absentee ballots in WV can also be requested online at GoVoteWV.com.

According to the postcard, absentee voters should mail ballots seven days before the election. However, in West Virginia, residents may mail their ballots all the way up to and including on election day as long as it is postmarked on that day.

“Know your options and make a plan early. Know your in-person options to early vote or to vote at your polling location. If voting absentee is preferred, take early action to request an absentee ballot and submit it as soon as you are informed on the candidates. Be ready to cast your ballot ahead of the deadlines and consider the suggestions from the USPS to mail it early to ensure delivery,” Warner said.

The WV Secretary of State’s Office stated, as of Sept. 14, 2020, more than 60,000 West Virginians have requested absentee ballots. Of those, more than 30,000 were made online. County clerks will be mailing absentee ballots on Sept. 18.