BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment announced they will be holding a sobriety checkpoint on U.S. Route 19 in Beaver on Friday, November 5.

Troopers said the checkpoint will be located .1 mile south of the intersection of Airport Road and Ritter Drive. Police are scheduled to be making stops from 6 p.m. to midnight.

WVSP is asking all resident to help in the prevention of drunk driving by reporting all intoxicated driving their local police department.