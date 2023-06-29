GHENT, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for traffic violations.

According to Sgt. Workman with the Hinton Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, troopers tried to stop a four-wheeler on Rt. 19 in Ghent on Thursday, June 29. The vehicle had a small child in the back with no helmet on.

Sgt. Workman said the driver turned on Farley Branch Road and did not stop when troopers turned on their lights and sirens. Troopers pursued the four-wheeler for some time but then ceased the chase out of fear for the child’s safety.

The vehicle is described as white with red or orange rims.

The vehicle’s driver is described as a white man in a red tank top with a ball cap and a reddish-brown beard.

The child had brown hair pulled back and a purple shirt,

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WVSP Hinton Detachment at (304)-466-2800.