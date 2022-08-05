CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) just added new technology to assist its crime response teams in a variety of ways, primarily body discovery.

The WVSP Forensic Lab recently added new FINDAR technology to its Crime Scene Response Team Unit. FINDAR is ground penetrating radar that can be used to assist in body recovery, missing persons, searches for human remains, and more.

Accordign to the WVSP, they’re currently the only agency in WV to have this equipment.

The State Police said in a Facebook post that they look forward to training their members in the use of this technology to assist in future investigations.