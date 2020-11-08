WVSP investigates homicide in Rupert

RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, West Virginia State Trooper B.J. Borsman responded to a call of a fight in progress at the Dollar General in Rupert around 6:47 p.m.

Upon further investigation, Trooper Bosman along with CPL. S.W. Hudnall and Deputy A.L. Workman interviewed witnesses at the scene. Witnesses stated the two suspects, Johnathan McClung, 49, and another male, juvenile accomplice, pulled into the Dollar General parking lot. They said the pair quickly got out of their vehicle and started hitting the victim, James Alvis III, 57, with their fists. According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police Rainelle Detachment, Alvis fell to the ground and bystanders pulled the suspects off.

Around 8 p.m., Alvis was pronounced dead at the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center.

Both suspects were taken into custody and charged with one count each of 1st degree murder and conspiracy.