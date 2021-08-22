WVSP mourns the loss of fellow state trooper

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police is remembering the life of a fellow state trooper who passed away.

Troopers confirmed Sergeant John Syner, 52, died Saturday, August 21, 2021. Syner was the Detachment Commander of the West Virginia State Police Marlinton Detachment. Troopers said he passed away while working on his property in Fayette County.

Troopers said Syner will be remembered as a beloved member of the community who worked hard to serve those around him.

Syner was a loved husband, father, and ‘pops’.