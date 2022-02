CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) - The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) launched two major efforts as a part of its TeachWV campaign during the West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) meeting today, February 9, 2022.

The first of these efforts is a revision of the TeachWV.com website. The intent is for the website to be a resource for those interested in earning a teaching certificate. The TeachWV.com website has been redesigned to provide more information about options to earn a teaching certificate. The site’s new navigation allows individuals to plot their pathway based on a variety of variables. It also highlights testimonials from current college students pursuing their teaching degrees as well as those from educators, and information from teacher preparation programs around the state.