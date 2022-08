WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A DUI checkpoint will be set up by the West Virginia State Police in McDowell County on Friday, August 26, 2022.

The checkpoint will operate from 6 PM to Midnight in front of the WVSP Welch Detachment along US Route 52 in Welch. Alternate traffic routes will be accessible through Route 16, Route 103, and Mt. View School Road.

WVSP holds these checkpoints to increase public awareness keep residents from driving under the influence.