WVSP search for missing man out of Wyoming County

SUN HILL, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police are looking for a missing person out of Wyoming County.

According to Trooper Brad Fox of the West Virginia State Police Jesse Detachment, Austin Cline was last seen on May 6, 2021 in the Sun Hill area of Wyoming County.

Cline is 5’8 and 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing black Nike sweatpants, a grey Under Armor hoodie, and carrying a black backpack. Cline has a tattoo of a star on his right elbow and a dream catcher on his arm.

According to his mother, Christie Redford, the family is offering a $500 dollar reward for information leading to Cline’s whereabouts.

If you have any information regarding the location of Austin Cline, please contact the West Virginia State Police Jesse Detachment at 304-682-4717.