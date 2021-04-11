WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, troopers with the West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint.

It will take place on U.S. Route 19 at the intersection of Airport Road in Beaver.

Troopers said the purpose of the checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and educated people about the dangers and consequences of driving until the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

You are urged to assist law enforcement in the prevention of drunk driving by reporting intoxicated/drug impaired drivers to your local West Virginia State Police Detachment, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia or any law enforcement agencies.