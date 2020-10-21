WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– On Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 troopers with the West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint.

The checkpoint will be on U.S. Route 19 in Beaver at the intersection of Airport Road. The checkpoint will happen from 6 p.m. until midnight on Friday.

The purpose of the sobriety checkpoint is to stop impaired driving and teach drivers about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The public is asked to help law enforcement with preventing drunk driving by reporting it to your local West Virginia State Police Detachment, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia, or any law enforcement agencies.