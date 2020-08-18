WVSP who patrol turnpike getting body cameras

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — State Troopers who patrol the West Virginia Turnpike are getting a new device that will provide another layer of protection. The West Virginia Parkways Authority purchased body cameras for the troopers who patrol the turnpike. The initiative began with troopers at Station 7 in Beckley.

Jeffrey Miller is the Executive Director of the Parkways Authority. He said these cameras will provide an extra layer of security for everyone involved.

“It gives the Troopers the right tools to have in place in case there is something where there needs to be a review of that particular incident for the public or for the Trooper themselves,” Miller said.

Miller said they are still waiting for the cameras to be delivered. He told 59News the hardware with the body camera will be good for five years.