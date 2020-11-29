WVSSAC announces cancellation of Super Six, Fairmont Senior named AA state champs

PARKESBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission released a statement Saturday evening announcing the cancellation of the Super Six Football Championship games, while also naming state champions in each class.

The statement reads as follows:

As a result of the November 28, 2020 Saturday WVDE education map, the WV Super Six high school football championships will not be played. The 2020 WV high school football championship winners are as follows: A- St. Marys, AA- Fairmont Senior, and AAA South Charleston.

“We have been consistent in following the rules as per the WVDE Saturday map for football as well as for all other fall sport championship events”, said WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan. “We held an emergency board meeting this evening with our Board of Directors to discuss the situation and the vote was unanimous to stay consistent in our decision making.”

“It is an unfortunate situation for everyone, but we knew going into the playoffs that this could be a possibility, Dolan said. “We were hoping that the map would allow the championship games to be held, but it did not turn out that way. We congratulate the winners. It has been an emotional journey for everyone involved. We wish there could have been championship games , but the map did not allow games to be played. We look forward to the day that all of our student athletes will have the opportunity to return to both school and athletics in a safe environment.”

St. Marys defeated Pendleton County 21-7 Saturday afternoon to be crowned the Single-A champion, after Ritchie County was eliminated due to Saturday’s map.

In Double-A, Fairmont Senior defeated Bluefield 21-19 at Mitchell Stadium. This will be the Polar Bears’ second state championship since 2018.

Robert C. Byrd and Oak Glen were not able to play this weekend in the other semi-final contest.

South Charleston is crowned the Triple-A state champ after all other opponents (Bridgeport, Cabell Midland and Musselman) were eliminated by the map.