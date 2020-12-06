WVSSAC announces State Cheer Championship postponed

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission announced the State Cheer Championship is postponed.

The Championship is currently scheduled for December 12, 2020. Executive Director of the WVSSAC, Bernie Dolan, said in a statement the postponement comes as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. His full statement can be read below.

“The postponement is in accord with the December 2 update to the Safety Guidance for Sports issued by State Government Officials in response to the pandemic, and is made in the interest of safety for cheerleading participants and fans. West Virginia will have a State High School Cheer Championship. The championships will be conducted after January 11, 2021, at a time and location yet to be determined.”

Bernie Dolan

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Oklahoma High School Scores

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News

12SportsZone Twitter