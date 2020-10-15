WVSSAC releases modifications for all winter sports

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – High school sports this fall have looked and been conducted differently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that will remain the case this winter.

The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission has posted all modifications to all winter sports — basketball, swimming and wrestling — on its website.

Each sport will have its own individual article outlining changes. Those articles can be found here:

Below are some of the most notable changes for each sport.

Basketball

There will be no jump balls this year. Instead, the visiting team will receive possession to begin each game, with possession alternating at the start of each quarter.

Pre-game and post-game handshakes will not happen between teams.

Only head coaches and the head referee will attend pre-game meetings at mid-court. In the past, player captains for each team would also be in the meeting.

Swimming

Swimmers are instructed to arrive at the venue in their competition attire.

Face coverings are to be worn by athletes (except for when participating in events), coaches, meet officials, timers and spectators.

Wrestling

All weigh-ins will be conducted at each respective school prior to leaving for the event.

Athletes, coaches, and everyone at floor level must wear a face covering.

Elimination of post-match handshakes.

A shower or wipe down is required after each match for wrestlers.

For a complete look at modifications that will be in place for each sport this winter, click on the sport’s modifications link above.

Stay with 12 Sports as we continue to cover high school athletics during the COVID-19 pandemic.