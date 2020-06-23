WVU cancels in-person homecoming events except football game

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Officials at West Virginia State University said all in-person homecoming activities will be canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university said that homecoming activities scheduled between Sept. 24-26, including class reunions and a parade, would be cancelled. The only event not cancelled is the Sept. 26 football game against Notre Dame College. That game will take place with reduced fan attendance.

On Saturday, the university said a second football player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The university plans to have face-to-face classes starting Aug. 19. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News