WVU, CDC finalize mask observation study results with plans to continue in the spring

Data from the WVU/CDC mask observation study can be used by WVU and the local health department to assess whether additional messaging or other measures are needed to help reduce the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. (WVU Photo/Greg Ellis)

Use of face masks has been shown to reduce transmissions of the virus that causes COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University School of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded their mask-observation study, with plans to continue the project in the spring.

According to a press release from the university, the primary purpose of the study: estimate the percentage of people within the WVU community wearing masks correctly, as observing mask use can assist universities with determining the adherence among students, faculty, and staff to inform public health decision-making.

For the final week of observations (week of Nov. 16), the release said, observers reported an increase in the number of individuals who wore masks (+5%), as well as an increase in the number of those who wore them correctly (+4.3%).

Over the course of the seven-week study, a total of 3,144 people were observed. Of these observations:

• 83.9% (2,637) wore masks;

• 16.1% (507) did not wear masks; and

• 86% (2,269) wore their masks correctly.

That can be visually represented as follows:

Of the 3,144 people who were observed over the course of the seven-week WVU/CDC study, 2,637 (83.9 percent) wore masks and 16.1 percent (507) did not wear masks.

Of the 2,637 people who were observed wearing their masks throughout the seven-week WVU/CDC study, 2,269 (86 percent) wore them correctly.

“We are very pleased with these results,” Keith Zullig, chair and professor in the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences and principal investigator, said in the release. “Preliminary analyses suggest the upward trend in mask-wearing we observed over the course of the study was statistically significant, which means these results are likely not caused by chance. I believe communicating the observation results back to our community each week helped tremendously.”

The data can be used by WVU and the local health department to assess whether additional messaging or other measures are needed to help reduce the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the release.

WVU plans on continuing its mask-observation study in the spring. To see a summary of WVU’s results of the seven-week study, visit Mask Observation Results.

For a look at the WVU release, visit the original story.