MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) – Out of an ‘abundance of caution,’ according to West Virginia University, the school closed its downtown campus academic and administrative buildings and the Mountainlair in Morgantown on Tuesday, July 5, following a bomb threat.

The threat was made by phone directly to the Morgantown Police Department.

The downtown campus was scheduled to reopen on a normal schedule on Wednesday, July 6.

In addition to the WVU Alert system, emergency messages were being posted to the @WVUAlert Twitter and WVU Safety and Wellness Facebook page. Students, families employees are encouraged to follow these social media accounts, as well as the @WVUsafety Twitter, to get updates about incidents