WVU coordinator apologizes after player’s accusations

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — Suspended West Virginia defensive coordinator Vic Koenning has apologized after a player alleged he made a series of insensitive remarks.

Koenning was placed on administrative leave Tuesday after safety Kerry Martin posted the allegations on his Twitter account. On Wednesday, Koenning said he never intended his words or actions to be insensitive.

Martin said the latest incident happened Monday, when Koenning shared a conversation he had with his son about protests over racial injustice. Martin, who is Black, also said Koenning has talked about politics, including that President Donald Trump should build a border wall to keep Hispanics out of the country.