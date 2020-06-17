WVU Extension Service 4-H summer camps go virtual

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A popular summer youth program will still go on this summer – with a social distancing twist.

Although the traditional 4-H camps won’t take place in-person this year, WVU Extension Service’s 4-H Youth Development program will hold virtual assemblies over apps like ZOOM.

Mercer County 4-H “Camp URL,” which stands for U R Linked, will be held June 28 through July 2, 2020 for older children who’ve completed seventh grade and above.

Another term will be held from July 6 to July 10 for younger children between third and seventh grades.

Camp chair, Rosa Williams, stressed that children do not have to be online to earn badges and headbands.

Counselors in Mercer County spent Wednesday morning bagging up “camp kits” for children. They’ll include supplies for a number of STEM and outdoor activities, along with arts & crafts that can be done at home.

“We haven’t had anything to look forward to, we’ve been kinda shut down like the rest of the world,” Williams said. “So this will make it kind of enjoyable and give our summer a little bit of positivity.”

New and old 4-H members may register via 4h.zsuite.org until Friday, June 26, 2020.

Williams added, if you have been enrolled in the last two years, your account should already be on the website. If not, just set up an account.

If you have questions regarding 4-H camp or do not have internet access, you can reach out to mercercountyextension@mail.wvu.edu or by calling the office number at 304-425-3079.

Those registered by June 19 will receive a box of goodies distributed at a locations throughout the county. After that date (while supplies last) the materials may be picked up at the WVU Extension office at 1500 West Main St. Princeton, WV 24740.