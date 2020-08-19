WVU Extension Services offers virtual state fair experience

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Canceling the State Fair of West Virginia was disappointing for many people. This includes many kids who relied on the fair to showcase their livestock and other 4-H projects.

Because of this, WVU Extension Service Agents came together to put on a virtual program. Robin Haynes, 4-H Youth Development Agent in the Lewisburg, said kids will still be able to show off their 4-H projects.

“Many groups have provided opportunity for the livestock to show. This is actually an activity where they can put their project on display and then also participate in a 4-H fun week for the state fair,” Haynes said.

Those projects will be showcased on the WVU Extension Facebook page.

