WVU Extension Services providing smiling buttons for staff in McDowell County Schools

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia University Extension Services of McDowell County is working on a project to put a smile on the faces of both students and staff.

WVU Extension Services is creating buttons for teachers and faculty in both McDowell County and Wyoming County. These buttons will display a picture of a staff member’s smiling face, which they can wear to school every day.

Kayla Boerboom is the WVU Extension Agent for McDowell County. She said she grew up and worked as a teacher in the county. She knows how much a smiling face can mean to a student.

“Not being able to see a smile face throughout the day and having to see these masks is going to be scary enough, so just being able to be familiar with what your teacher looks like behind the mask and seeing them smiling at you no matter what is something that we think is really important,” said Boerboom.

These buttons are not just for teachers, but anyone who works in the school system; bus drivers, custodians, and cooks all have the opportunity to show their smile while staying safe. All they have to do is fill out a survey with a picture of themselves and where they would like the button to be sent.

There is no deadline to complete the survey at this time. Fill out the survey here.