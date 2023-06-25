MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) — After days of Mountaineer fans sitting on the edge of their seats, they can finally breathe a little easier.

West Virginia guard Kerr Kriisa announced via Twitter that he would be returning to Morgantown to play under new Interim Head Coach Josh Eilert.

In his announcement he spoke on his past experiences betting on assistant coaches. He ended his statement with a motivating, “This one is for Huggs”.

Kriisa orginally came to WVU as a transfer from Arizona University where he averaged 9.9 points along with 5.1 assists last season for the Wildcats.

Of the three Mountaineers who entered the transfer portal after the Bob Huggins incident and resignation, he is the first to announce his plans for the upcoming season.

Forward Tre Mitchell and Guard Joe Toussaint both entered their names in the transfer portal and have either taken visits to other schools or have plans to. Mitchell is reported to have been in Lexington visiting the University of Kentucky, while Toussaint has scheduled visits to Big 12 foes Kansas State and Texas Tech.

While it will still be an interesting next few days, it is safe to say Kerr will be a major piece in the Mountaineers’ plans for the 2023-2024 season.