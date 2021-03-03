WVU Medicine Children’s Mediathon: Corbin Hart betters his heart

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — The first few days with a new born child are supposed to be some of the most special moments for a family. For the Harts, those first few days were terrifying.

“It was pretty heart breaking actually. I had two older ones, and then I had him. I felt complete. We were going to go home. Everything is going to be great. The day I thought we were going to go home was the day that I got the news,” Christie Hart said. “I always tell people it was like standing on top of a mountain I. was so happy and then someone pushed me off.”

Christie and Allan Hart were told their son Corbin was born with a heart defect. It wasn’t more than two days after he was born he was being flown to Morgantown with Truncus Arteriosus. Corbin stayed in the NICU at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital for two months, then he underwent open heart surgery.

Christie says those months spent in the NICU holding her baby boy were filled with emotions. She spent a lot of time crying and angry, wondering, ‘why me?’

“It was kind of like grieving a loss, even though he was still there. I was going through all the emotions. The sadness, I was mad. You know. why me? why us? and it was just a really sad time for me and it was really hard,” Hart said.

After Corbin had his first surgery, He was ok for another two years. Then he had to get another one. Corbin is now five-years-old and has not needed any more surgeries. He is also not on medication. He is just a normal five-year-old boy living like any five-year-old should.

“I am so blessed. I am so lucky, that he is here with me. Now we just do normal things. He is a normal boy,” Hart said.

Christie says the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House are the ones to thank for saving her baby.

“I just want them to know how much I do appreciate them. If it wasn’t for them I would have never gotten through it,” Hart said.

While Corbin is good on surgeries right now, there will be more in his future. But the Hart family is living in the moment.