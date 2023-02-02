PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One local real estate company presented the WVU Medicine PCH Foundation with a check for the Cancer Center Fund.

The Christy Wood Team, a part of Solutions Real Estate handed over the $5,000 check on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Funds were raised during the Breast Cancer 5K back on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Glenwood Recreational Park.

The 5K was hosted by The Christy Wood Team in honor of a PCH employee, Catherine Clark. Clark is Christy Wood’s sister and a breast cancer patient.

Officials at WVU Medicine PCH thanked everyone who participated in the 5K and donated.

All of the money will benefit PCH cancer patients.