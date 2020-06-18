WVU Medicine teams up with high schools for #WVUMedicineMaskChallenge

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Scrolling through on social media, a new challenge is sweeping the Eastern Panhandle.

“We got the idea that if people saw people their own age endorsing it on a social media platform and get them to send the message out it would work,” said WVU Medicine Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Matthew Simmons. “We all know too, teenagers and young 20-somethings are more likely to listen to their own advice than older people like me.”

WVU Medicine has teamed up with several area high schools to promote graduates and students to continue wearing masks and it’s certainly the buzz on social media.

“I think it’s 100-percent, the whole challenge thing, I thought we should put it on instagram, show everyone ‘Hey, I’m wearing my mask, tag three other people and challenge others to join,” said High School Mask Ambassador Morgan Sherwood. “I think showing that younger people are doing it too makes it kinda cool, I guess.”

Recent Hedgesville High School Graduate Morgan Sherwood joined the team because she has an auto-immune disease and says even though she may look young and healthy, she’s at risk for contracting the coronavirus. Additionally, she’s sure she’s not alone.

“Even if somebody like a teenager thinks they’re healthy and don’t need to wear a mask, you interact with people you don’t even know are sick everyday and could risk getting them sick,” said Sherwood. “I just think it’s really important for young people to keep wearing their masks so they don’t get others sick.”

If you want to get involved, be sure to take a selfie with your mask on and tag “#WVUMedicineMaskChallenge” plus challenge five friends to continue spreading awareness to wear masks.