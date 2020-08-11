WVU Mountaineer, alternate to stay in roles for another year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia University Mountaineer mascot and alternate will get to serve an extra year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Junior Colson Glover of Lewisburg became Mountaineer in April, and senior Brooke Ashby of Mannington is alternate. The university says they have not made in-person appearances since beginning their duties.

The Mountaineer Advisory Council announced Monday they will continue in their roles through 2021-22. Their tenure would have ended next spring. New Mountaineer mascot tryouts will resume in 2022.