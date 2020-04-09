WVU moving summer classes online

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University has canceled in-person classes through the summer because of the coronavirus.

President Gordon Gee on Wednesday said officials are working to figure out which summer courses can be made available online and will automatically enroll registered students in the courses. Students will be notified if their classes are moving online or being rescheduled to a different term.

WVU is also canceling all events and sports camps until at least June 30.

