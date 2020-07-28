WVU pushes back start date due to pandemic

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — West Virginia University pushed back the start of its fall semester by a week and is switching some courses to online instruction due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

University President Gordon Gee said the move is aimed at reducing the overall amount of people on the Morgantown campus. He said most upper-division undergraduate courses will transition to online or a combination of online and face-to-face instruction.

The move-in dates for residence halls will now occur from Aug. 15-22, 2020 with the start of classes set for Aug. 26, 2020.

