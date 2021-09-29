WVU releases statement after reports of ‘mold-like substance’ found in dorms

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — Concerned parents at West Virginia University want answers after a possible ‘mold-like substance’ was reportedly found in the air conditioning units inside different residence halls.

Possible mold found at WVU (Courtesy Photo)

The parents said their children were getting sick and developing several symptoms, such as: nose bleeds, runny nose, watery eyes, dry cough, skin rash, sore throat, sinus congestion, wheezing and trouble breathing after physical activity.

We reached out to West Virginia University and received the following statement:

WVU has responded to several recent inquiries from students regarding mold-like substances at Summit Hall and the Evansdale Residential Complex. We take these concerns seriously, and each has been investigated within 24 to 48 hours after the work order was submitted. After a thorough investigation of more than 90 residents’ spaces in Summit Hall and the ERC by WVU’s Environmental Health and Safety team, these facilities remain safe and free from any widespread mold issues. Additionally, Environmental Health and Safety regularly tests residence halls for humidity. WVU recently installed dehumidifiers in the hallways of floors with high-humidity levels and in areas where students expressed concerns. The dehumidifiers have reduced hallway humidity by about 40%, and when coupled with the change in weather conditions, should ensure humidity levels remain regulated moving forward. In the few instances where mold or mildew was discovered in a residential space, it most likely was the result of increased outside airflow in buildings as part of COVID-19 safety protocols coupled with high-humidity weather over the course of several successive days. April Kaull, Director of News and University Relations for West Virginia University

The parents said they also contacted the Monongalia County Health Department. 12 News has also reached out to the health department and is waiting for a response.