WVU Tech announces no fans allowed in sporting events

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — WVU Tech administrators announced there will be no attendance at fall sports.

In a message from President Carolyn Long and Athletic Director Kenny Howell, the update was posted to the school’s athletics website and social media pages.

“For several months, the NAIA, River States Conference and WVU Tech have worked diligently with local governments and experts in the health care community to develop a plan to responsibly host athletic competitions for the 2020-2021 academic year, and we are confident in that plan. Unfortunately, as part of those recommendations, we will not have the ability to host spectators at any of our fall contests. We do pledge to provide as much virtual coverage as possible for these events, including live stats and web streaming whenever possible. While we want students, parents and fans to attend our events, we accept and understand the current inability to do so.” WVU Tech

Administrators said they will continue monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and see if fans are allowed at winter/spring sports.