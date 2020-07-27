WVU TECH announces reopening plans for the fall

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Plans and procedures were announced for students returning to West Virginia University Institute of Technology in the fall.

WVU Tech President Carolyn Long outlined ways to ensure students feel safe and comfortable while getting an education.

“Lots of things are happening! One of them of course is everyone will be required to wear a mask on campus unless they are in their room or eating, so we have those and that will be staff, faculty, and students,” Long explained.

Class sizes are also at half capacity. Professors will teach behind six foot plexiglass screens, allowing students to understand them while staying safe. Signage and social distancing reminders will be scattered throughout campus.

All student events will take place via Zoom, but Tech is working on events that can be held safely outside so students can still get a real college experience.

Director of University Relations Jen Wood Cunningham said students can also expect a move-in day gift from the university when they return to campus. WVU Tech will provide free COVID-19 tests for students and faculty. Once they are tested, students will receive a COVID-19 safety kit. The kit comes with a WVU Tech mask, three disposable face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and a contactless key touch tool.

“It is definitely going to be something that we make sure that everyone starts the semester with, everything that they need to be successful and that was an investment that the university is providing to all employees and students,” Cunnigham explained.

WVU Tech will have online courses to educate students on ways to stay safe on campus. Students who do not get tested or complete the courses will receive a $250 fine.

“We will do the very best we can to open the school and make everyone feel that this is worth the education that they are getting,” said Long.