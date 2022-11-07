BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — WVU Tech has been awarded a $40,000 STEM grant.

The grant was awarded by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s Science Technology and Research Program. Only two grants are awarded in the Mountain State.

According to Chemical Engineering assistant professor Nathan Galinsky, the grant will be used to purchase a teaching system that will provide a more hands-on experience for students to learn about process controls.

“To this day, right now, a lot of our technology and a lot of schools still use simulations in mathematical concepts to show that so getting a hands-on activity that we can do with our students to actually represent this in the physical world is very beneficial to them,” said Galinsky.

Galinsky says the system will also be used to teach high school students as part of the university’s high school programs.