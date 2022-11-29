BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Thousands of dollars is on the way to a local center for higher education to further diversity.

WVU Tech just received a $4,550 grant through the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.

The money will be used to host the Women of Color traveling museum.

WVU Tech hosted the traveling Black History museum earlier this year and the college always looks to continue diversifying its student’s views of the world.

“How we handle diversity programming here on our campus is that we want it to be an educational tool where discussions can start,” said Scott Robertson, assistant dean of students. “Not that anybody, you don’t know, what you don’t but actually having discussions, learning from other people and communicating.”

The Women In Color Museum will be held at the Robert C Byrd Learning Center on March 7th, 2023. It will be open to the public from 10 a.m. until 2 pm.