BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — WVU Tech held its 2023 Homecoming celebrations and honored several new members of its Athletic Hall of Fame.

WVU Tech held its homecoming parade on Saturday, February 11th going down South Kanawha Street in uptown Beckley.

The newly named homecoming court headlined the parade, along with Beckley-Stratton Middle School’s marching band.

Several of the school’s athletic programs participated, including the men’s soccer and volleyball teams.

However, some of the loudest cheers came for the newly inducted members of the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

Robert Arritt, Joseph Craffey, and David Kidd were this year’s members.

Kidd attended Woodrow Wilson and played basketball for the Golden Bears.

He said being inducted is an honor he never really expected but also couldn’t be more proud to have received.

“Grew up playing the game of basketball, you love to play and to have the honor to be inducted, to get that phone call is quite amazing,” said Kidd. “Its something that you never seek out to do but to get that call and be here with the other inductees is something that words can’t express.”

While Kidd dominated on the court, Craffey dominated on the diamond as one of the Golden Bears top hitters in the mid 90s.

He said time and effort were the keys to his success.

“My mind was I want to be the best hitter that I could be,” said Craffey. “Its a lot of long hours, but if you put forth the effort to work, anything is possible.”

As for Arritt, the Fayetteville native roamed the gridiron as one of the school’s best linebackers from 1996 to 1999.

The three were officially inducted during an awards dinner on Friday, February 10th.