WVU Tech chemistry program and WVU School of Medicine benefit from nearly $1.4 million dollar gift

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Students of Medicine at WVU’s main campus, and the chemistry department at WVU Tech will benefit from nearly $1.4 million dollars between to the two programs.

The large sum comes from an estate gift made by Mary Lou Hudnall in honor of her late husband, Dr. Leonard P. Hudnall, who graduated from both programs. A native of Wheeling, WV, Mary Lou passed away on Sept. 27, 2019 at the age of 92.

“Mary Lou was a very generous and giving lady,” her friend Linda Stuckey said. “WVU was left in her will because of her husband. She was very fond of WVU and WVU Tech. She was just an all-around sweet and caring lady.”

The generous gift provides discretionary funding to support academic enrichment within the WVU School of Medicine. It will also address the highest needs in the WVU Tech chemistry program.

Hudnall’s gift was made through the West Virginia University Foundation, the nonprofit organization that receives and administers private donations on behalf of the University.