WVU Tech Head Basketball Coach named coach for alumni team

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local college coach is now getting the chance to coach an alumni team for WVU.

WVU Tech men’s basketball coach James Long will lead the WVU alumni squad, Best Virginia. The team will compete this summer in The Basketball Tournament.

Long said he is grateful for the opportunity and he is excited to be reunited with former teammates.

“There’s a lot that goes into it and the fact that they trust me to help them get there, it’s tough to put into words, but I can’t tell you how appreciative I am for them having me do this,” Long said.

Long said he looks forward to the new challenge the tournament brings. The Basketball Tournament date and location will be announced in April. The winner of the tournament wins $2 million.