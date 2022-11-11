BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A veteran’s luncheon was held at WVU Tech with members of American Legion Post 32 present on Veteran’s Day.

The luncheon was catered by members of WVU Tech’s culinary program, with Legion members grateful for the school honoring them.

“Really appreciate WVU’s support in this event today,” said Ellis Vest, Post 32’s Adjutant. “As you know, the parade was canceled due to the weather so we brought it indoors. That’s happened to us once before with the local church, the church’s supporting us and we really appreciate WVU helping us out today with honoring our grand marshall and being able to have this event.”

Performances from local groups were also part of the luncheon.