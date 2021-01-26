WVU Tech holds virtual Gold & Blue Days

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An annual event held at WVU Tech will be virtual this year. Gold and Blue Days will now be held virtually every Thursday.

Dean of Enrollment, Kent Gamble, said this event is a great way to learn more about WVU Tech by getting to explore the campus, and learn about administration and financial aid.

“It was a great opportunity for us to do outreach to students because again we had to do it virtually,” Gamble said. “And then we offer two times, so we offer a late afternoon time and an early evening time, and that way we can accommodate those students still in classes or the families that are just getting home so it really helps us to have tow times for students and families.”

To register for a date and time visit WVU Tech’s website.