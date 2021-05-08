WVU Tech hosts in-person 2021 Spring Commencement Ceremony

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The COVID-19 pandemic was hard on many people, including college students and graduates. On Saturday, May 8, 2021, WVU Tech graduates overcame one of their biggest obstacles and walked across the stage.

“It is going to feel unreal, it still hasn’t hit me yet, it’s just, it will hit me when I walk across that stage,” Isiaah Evans, a graduate said.

Alexandra Gray received her degree in Criminal Justice and is a first generation grad. She said this day is very special to her because she knew she made her family proud.

“I think they are more nervous than me for graduation they have been supporting my whole college career even through high school. But I know they are proud,” Gray said.

These seniors survived a global pandemic and they said at times, many thought graduation would never come. For Tia Harris, this was a surreal moment.

“It feels great you know it is unreal to make it this far. I thought that we would have had to go home in the very beginning of the year and it feels good that we were able to come,” Harris said.

Not only was the class of 2021 celebrating their big day but members from previous classes that could not walk because of COVID-19 also had the opportunity to complete this milestone.

Ben Anderson is another graduate. He said it feels like he can finally take a breather.

“This is such a sigh of relief. This has been a really tough year for us graduates because of COVID- and everything that is going on across the world so this is going to be a sigh of relief knowing that we are done, free at last and we can go ahead and chase our careers and dreams. That’s the goal,” Anderson said.

Receiving a degree and dancing towards the future.