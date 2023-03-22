Beckley, WV (WVNS) — WVU Tech brought back their Day of Giving event for the sixth time.

According to Jennifer Wood, Executive Director of University Relations for WVU Tech, this event started because of the WVU foundation.

“The WVU Foundation champions this event and we get to be a part of it as part of WVU,” Wood said, “They started it a number of years ago and it’s a national trend for organizations to have a day of giving.”

The day is focused on raising money to help promote several different scholarship funds.

This includes the William Benn Student Success Fund which helps bridge financial gaps for students in an effort to help them finish their degrees. For Wood, the unique part of the event is that everyone can play a part.

“Everyone can contribute during the Day of Giving. Students, faculty, staff, alumni, members of the community. We greatly appreciate the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce from sharing it,” Wood said.

Wood says this year’s donations have already exceeded last year’s totals. She says the donations will benefit current and future students.

“I am a proud alum of the institution. It’s really about honoring Golden Bears and engaging with our community today to try to raise some funds for student scholarships and student support,” Wood said.

