WVU Tech participates in Kids Connect Initiative

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — More than 1,000 WiFi hotspots are being set up across West Virginia. That was the goal of the Kids Connect Initiative. The project is part of bringing broadband availability to students participating in virtual learning in the Mountain State.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, WVU Tech is now a part of the program. The institution has a WiFi hotspot set up for K-12 students who need to connect for online learning, conducting research, Zoom meetings and homework assignments. Availability is from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, including holidays.

The coverage zone for the hotspot is behind the Innovation Building. The parking lots are along Alabama Ave. More information is available at wvutech.edu/kids-connect.

The WiFi name is WVKidsConnect. Technical Support is available at 1-866-K12-WIFI (866-512-9464). Here are the details on how to connect: