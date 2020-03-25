WVU Tech postpones 2020 Commencement ceremonies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — WVU Tech announced 2020 May commencement ceremonies will be postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The University is working with graduating seniors to determine whether they prefer to attend an in-person graduation ceremony. Depending on student feedback, WVU Tech will host a special ceremony in December for all 2020 graduates or allow 2020 graduates to walk in the regularly scheduled May 2021 event.

Degrees will still be conferred in May upon the completion of major requirements and diplomas will be mailed out like normal.

“We’re brokenhearted that we cannot celebrate with our graduates in the way we’re accustomed,” said WVU Tech Campus President Carolyn Long. “We know how very hard these students have worked to achieve this accomplishment, and this difficult decision is something that leaves everyone in the Golden Bear family disappointed. But we must protect the wellbeing of our students, our employees and our guests at this time. These bright graduates should start their journey as safe as possible. We’re doing what we can to make that happen. And we will do what we can to honor their achievement now and in the future,”