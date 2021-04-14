WVU Tech preparing for 2021 graduation ceremony

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Golden Bears get to walk across the stage this year for graduation. After canceling graduation last year due to the pandemic, WVU Tech is preparing to celebrate its seniors.

The school will be following all of the COVID-19 guidelines put in place by the CDC and the state.

All students participating will get a maximum of six tickets for guests.

Director of University Relations, Jen Wood Cunningham, said they are excited to get to celebrate in person this year.

“It’s so special for us to be able to come together safely to have a commencement ceremony together,” Cunninghman said. “We are also able to have an in-person pinning for our nursing graduates as well as a multicultural celebration a few days prior to commencement.”

Graduation will be May 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. They will also be live streaming the ceremony for people who cannot make it.

For more information on graduation, visit WVU Tech website.