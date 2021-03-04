WVU Tech raises more than $41,000 during Day of Giving Event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –WVU Tech made more than $41,000 during its annual Day of Giving event on Wednesday, March 2, 2021.

During this event, students from all WVU campuses have the chance to win scholarships to help further their education. Jennifer Wood Cunningham is a the director of Public Relations at WVU Tech. She said this even helps relieve some of the financial burden of going to college.

“Nearly 90-percent of our students receive some form of aid and it is so important that they have their needs meet to be able to pursue their educational goals,” Cunningham said

Cunningham said if you missed the event you can still donate. For more information, visit their website.