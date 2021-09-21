WVU Tech serves up diversity during Hispanic Heritage Month

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local university is serving up diversity one plate at a time. WVU Tech is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the one thing that brings everyone together: food.

Authentic Hispanic style dishes, music, and a dash of education is how WVU Tech students are learning to be more diverse. Scott Robertson is the Assistant Dean of Students for WVU Tech. He said the university is home to students from more than 27 countries across the globe.

“We have students from Argentina, Chile, Japan, Hungary this year, so we have students from all over and students from just down the street,” said Robertson.

Robertson said the idea for this month’s Lunch and Learn was an easy one.

“We’ve found that the best way for folks to learn about a new culture is through food because everybody enjoys food and it’s an easy way to learn about different places in the world, different cultures, and leave with your belly full with some food that you’ve never tried before,” said Robertson.

Josiah Baker is a sophomore at WVU Tech and a West Virginia native. He said he does not know many people of Latino background, so learning about the history is interesting and beneficial.

“It’s always great to build on what you already have an understanding, where other people are coming from and other ideas,” said Baker.

Robertson said knowing about other cultures is also important in the workforce. The U.S. is a melting pot of countless ethnicities and cultures, and getting that exposure in college could be helpful later in life.