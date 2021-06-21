WVU Tech STEM camp highlights different career paths

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia University Institute of Technology began its science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) camp on Monday, June 21, 2021.

The camp aims to teach students in grades 9 through 12 about different fields, while encouraging students to explore their passions. The camp runs June 21-June 25.

Nathan Galinsky, Assistant Professor at WVU Tech, said the goal of the program is to act as a foundation for students to gain useful skills in the STEM field.

“The goal here is to get those passions and inspirations for students who haven’t been in the classroom for the past year, and also show them what they can do with their career,” said Galinsky.

During a typical day at WVU Tech STEM camp, students can learn about anything from construction to chemical engineering. They will have the opportunity to build model houses, batteries, and robots by the end of the week.

The camp was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers had to put several restrictions in place this year. Despite these restrictions, Galinsky said the camp is a great opportunity for students to immerse themselves in something new.

“This gives them an opportunity to explore something that they didn’t know they were interested in as well as explore passions that they already have,” said Galinsky.

Professors at the camp also want to show students learning about STEM can be fun. John Hird, Associate Mathematics Professor at WVU Tech, said he hopes to show students a side of math they normally would not see in school.

“We want to show them, especially at an early age, there’s all these cool things you can do with math,” said Hird.

Camryn Siochetty is a 10th grader at Shady Spring High School. She said while she is not pursuing a career in STEM, she plans to use what she learns from this camp to help her in the future.

“Once I have a job and everything and I have my own house, I’ll have to know all of this stuff to pretty much just go into everything, instead of not knowing anything,” said Siochetty.