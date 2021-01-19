WVU Tech students begin spring semester

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — WVU Tech students began their spring semester Jan. 19, 2021, but it wasn’t easy to bring students back.

Emily Sands was appointed to serve as the Interim Dean of Students at WVU Tech six months ago. She now officially holds the position, and said it’s been an eye opening experience working through the pandemic.

“It’s been a lot with COVID and handling students coming back to class and keeping them on campus for the full semester last year,” Sands said. “So we are trying to start strong, it has been a lot of testing and making sure students are wearing their masks.”

Sands told 59News constant testing plays a big role in keeping everyone on campus. As they have to test ten percent of their student population each week.

Sands said she could not have gotten through this year by herself. It was the flexibility of her teaching staff that helped keep things on track

“They are very quick to react and change how they offer the class, so the student even though they are sick and isolated they can still attend the class,” said Sands

Sands added she is very proud of the work her students did to help keep themselves on campus this spring.

“It all ultimately falls on our students and the rest of the community,” said Sands.

Sands also said there are a handful of problems she encountered in the first semester that she wants to tackle during the rest of the school year like internet access for all students.