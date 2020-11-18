WVU Tech students will work remotely for remainder of semester

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Thanksgiving break is a week many students look forward to. It is usually the last break students get before finals week. Typically, students head home to be with their families then come back to college to wrap up the semester, but this year, WVU Tech Campus President, Carolyn Long, said students will not be coming back to take finals in-person.

“We will do everything remotely,” Long said.

Long said this means students will be home for a lot longer than normal. The goal is to have everyone make a return to campus when the next semester starts in January. She said administrators are encouraging everyone to be safe and keep up with guidelines put in place while they are not in class. Long said when they return for the spring semester, the same protocols will be in place as the fall semester.

“We’ll have times for them to check into the dorms. They’ll be coming back between 3 and 5 days before classes start because we will be testing everyone,” Long said.

Long also told 59News students do need to be ready for anything. She said these unprecedented times could call for a change in the return plans they currently have in place.

“Things can change just like they have and we’ve learned to pivot quickly,” Long said.